Lululemon just made a bet that the $1,500 interactive workout Mirror is the future of fitness, and it should terrify boutique workout studios

Mirror, the New York-based startup that makes an interactive workout mirror, announced Wednesday that it had raised $US34 million in a new round of funding led by hedge fund Point72. Lululemon and Karlie Kloss also invested in this round.

Mirror also announced that it would be partnering with Lululemon to offer new Mirror X Lululemon classes on the device. A Mirror spokesperson told Business Insider the company will kick off this partnership with meditation classes led by Lululemon ambassadors.

This nod of approval from Lululemon is concerning for boutique fitness concepts, as it signals that other players in the fitness industry are viewing at-home fitness as an important area of growth.

The company behind the $US1,500 interactive fitness mirror announced Wednesday that it raised $US34 million in a round of funding led by Steve Cohen’s hedge fund Point72. Lululemon and model-turned-entrepreneur Karlie Kloss were among the other investors contributing to the funding round.

At the same time, Mirror announced that it would be partnering with Lululemon to bring new content to the interactive device. A spokesperson said that at first this will include meditation classes that are hosted by Lululemon ambassadors. Mirror’s CEO and founder, former New York ballet dancer Brynn Putnam, was previously an ambassador for Lululemon.

“MIRROR is an example of how Lululemon’s purpose to unleash the full potential within every one of us comes to life. We’re proud of Brynn’s journey from being one of our ambassadors to CEO of an incredible company committed to helping people become the best versions of themselves,” Celeste Burgoyne, Lululemon’s EVP of the Americas and global guest innovation, said in a statement to the press announcing the news.

While Lululemon would not divulge exactly how much it has invested in the company, Burgoyne described the deal as a “strategic partnership.” It could help Lululemon to reach new customers and grow beyond apparel as competition in the athleisure market continues to heat up. It also signals that America’s best-known athleisure brand has confidence in this model being the future of fitness.

Working out at home has become a major trend

In the past few years, home fitness concepts have become more advanced at being able to recreate the experience of going to a fitness class without having to leave your home. Experts say this is concerning for boutique fitness studios such as SoulCycle, Pure Barre, or Flywheel, as fickle customers are likely to stay at home if they can do the same workout in a more convenient way.

Peloton, who had led the way with its core product, the high-tech fitness bike, has also solved one of the biggest downsides of working out at home, which is not having the encouragement of a group to keep you motivated.

“They have managed to use technology to create a sense of community so people feel like they are part of something. They get both the convenience and the social aspect,” Jason Kelly, author of “Sweat Equity,” said in a recent conversation with Business Insider.

Mirror is now taking home workouts to the next level. Earlier this month, it announced that it would be offering personal training sessions on the interactive mirror. Putnam said that this would pave the way for other types of content such as therapy and wellness. She sees the tech as eventually becoming a way for users to shop and chat with friends.

“We believe it will become the third screen in your life,” she previously told Business Insider.

Mirror launched its LCD mirror in September 2018. It looks just like a standard mirror and is operated using an app.

