Lululemon 'Inadvertently' Sold A Bunch Of Sheer Pants Again

It’s been almost a year since Lululemon recalled 17% of its bottoms for being see-through.

Once again, the yoga retailer’s customers are complaining about sheerness, this time after an online warehouse sale in Canada.

We received several tips from women who bought the pants online — discounted to around $US39 from a regular retail price of $US98 — and were disappointed with the results.

While the items came with a tag saying “things don’t always go as planned, this garment has fit, function, or visual imperfections,” the defects apparently weren’t disclosed at the point of sale online.

A Lululemon spokesperson confirmed to us that some defective pants were sold to customers without proper disclosure.

“This is the first time we’ve had an online warehouse sale, which included a variety of items. Some items with a ‘things don’t always go as planned’ tag inadvertently ended up in our inventory,” the spokeswoman said.

The company is refunding any women who purchased the too-sheer pants. Lululemon also patched up some of the recalled pants and now sells them in stores for $US92.

A college student, Lindsay, told Business Insider that she immediately contacted the company for a refund.

When she tried on the pants, they were clearly see-through. The company initially denied her request, citing that the product was final sale only.

Eventually, Lululemon offered to give Lindsay, who only wanted to be identified by her first name, her money back. She does, however, have to pay for return shipping.

Dozens of other women have taken to Facebook to complain about the pants they bought at the sale and in stores.

Here are some photos they shared with Business Insider to illustrate how sheer the pants were:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.