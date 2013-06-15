Lululemon Posts Hilarious Open Call For CEO Position

lululemon on FlickrLululemon CEO Christine Day announced this week that she’s leaving.



Now, the yoga-wear retailer must find her replacement.

Where is Lululemon recruiting for one of the most sought-after jobs in retail?

The Internet.

The company posted a job description on its website calling for CEO applicants.

Check it out:



description You report to no one, you are the CEO (duh). You are passionate about doing chief executive officer type stuff like making decisions, having a vision and being the head boss person. a day in the life of a chief executive officer – You communicate powerfully, often through Sanskrit – You are disciplined, focused and can hold headstand for at least 10 minutes – You’re a long-term thinker. You already have a plan to bring yoga and luon to Mars by 2018 – You break all the rules like getting your OM-on (loudly) whenever the urge arises – You elevate and cultivate the level of talent within the senior leadership team by holding The Bachelor lululemon. Only one successful SVP will get the final rose – Not only do you lead the organisation to create components for people to live long, healthy and fun lives, you know the secret to how they got the caramel in the Caramilk bar – You wear The Mansy to lead our company-wide morning chant and kombucha ritual the finer print – Your go-to party trick is your dead-on impression of the yogi in “Sh*T Yogis Say” – You voted for Pedro – You have Chip Wilson, Bill Clinton, Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey on speed dial – You actively live and breathe the lululemon culture – on Friday afternoons you hit up wheatgrass and tequila shots (it’s called work/life balance) – You use your third eye to channel innovation – Your lineage is directly related to Phidippides – You own yoga

Apply here.

