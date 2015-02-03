Lululemon calls its ideal customers 'Ocean' and 'Duke' -- here's everything we know about them

Lululemon on Facebook ‘Ocean’ is a single professional who works out every day.

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson recently stepped down from the board.

Wilson will now focus on the new clothing brand his family started called Kit and Ace.

In an interview with New York Times magazine, Wilson opens up about his strategy at Lululemon, which started the “athleisure” trend and is changing the fashion industry.

Early on at Lululemon, Wilson created a “muse” who inspired the merchandise. Many clothing brands name their ideal customer as a way to spur the design process.

The ideal customer at Lululemon is “a 32-year-old professional single woman named Ocean who makes $US100,000 a year,”

Ocean is also “engaged, has her own condo, is travelling, fashionable, has an hour and a half to work out a day,” Wilson told NYT.

Wilson explains why this woman is so aspirational.

“If you’re 20 years old or you’re graduating from university, you can’t wait to be that woman,” Wilson said. “If you’re 42 years old with a couple children, you wish you had that time back.”

Now that Lululemon is expanding into menswear, it also has a male muse named Duke.

Duke is named after one of Wilson’s sons.

He’s 35 and an “athletic opportunist” who enjoys surfing in the summer and snowboarding in the winter.

Duke makes more than Ocean and is willing to pay up for quality.

