Lululemon was just hit with another big clothing recall

Lululemon The Dance Studio Jacket is among the recalled tops.

Lululemon is recalling more than 318,000 women’s tops due to dangerous drawstrings, Forbes reports.

If the elastic drawstrings get pulled or caught on something, they can snap back and hit consumers in the face, according to a notice from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Seven injuries have been reported from the drawstrings.

This is the second major clothing recall for Lululemon in the last couple of years.

The company was famously forced to pull its yoga pants from stores in 2013 after consumers complained that the bottoms were too sheer.

The recall impacted 17% the Lululmeon’s bottoms and cost the company an estimated $US67 million. It also alienated a lot of loyal Lululemon fans, according to analysts.

Lululemon Chief Product Officer Sheree Waterson and Chief Executive Officer Christine Day left the company following the product mishap.

The current recall affects items like the Carry and Go Hoodie, Cool Down Jacket, Course-ette Jacket, Dance Sweat Shirt, and Don’t Hurry Be Happy Pullover.

Customers who own the items affected by the recall are being encouraged to stop wearing them or contact Lululemon for new drawstrings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.