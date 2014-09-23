Lululemon Had An Awesome Response After Screwing Up A Customer's Order

When Angelo Lagdameo recently opened a package from Lululemon, he noticed that the company had accidentally sent him 19 extra running caps.

Lagdemeo, who lives in Jasper, Indiana, alerted the company to the error, which amounted to about $US600 in merchandise.

“There was no question that I would return the hats, but I thought it would make a fun tweet for my followers,” Lagdemeo told Business Insider. “I had no idea that Lululemon would reply.”

Lululemon initially thanked Lagdemeo, then changed their minds and said he could keep the hats.

He shared his Twitter exchange with Business Insider.

Lagdameo said he was “overwhelming grateful” to the retailer and says he plans to give the hats to friends, while also sharing the story.

“This personal touchpoint is the emotional note I need to be a lifelong customer,” Lagdameo said.

While Lululemon ate the cost of the merchandise, their move was smart from a customer service standpoint.

They earned a lifelong customer — and gained exposure to 19 more people who might shop there in the future.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.