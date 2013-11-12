Lululemon Founder Apologizes For Blaming Women's Bodies For Poor Yoga Pant Fit

YouTube/lululemon Lululemon founder Chip Wilson

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson has apologized for comments he made about how some women’s bodies

aren’t the right size for the company’s yoga pants.

In a YouTube video posted to Lululemon’s Facebook page Friday, Wilson urged customers not to abandon the company for his remarks.

“I’m sad. I’m really sad,” Wilson says in the video apology. “I’m sad for the repercussions of my actions, I’m sad for the people of Lululemon who I care so much about that have really had to face the brunt of my actions. I take responsibility for all that has occurred, and the impact it has had on you.”

He continues, “For all of you that have made Lululemon what it is today, I ask you to stay in a conversation that is above the fray. I ask you to prove that the culture that you have built cannot be chipped away.”

Lululemon posted Wilson’s video apology online with the message: “We hear you. A message from Chip Wilson. Stay in the conversation.”

Lululemon had to recall 17% of its yoga pants in March for being too sheer. Business Insider was the first to report last month that the company was fielding new quality complaints for its replacement pants.

Wilson was interviewed by Bloomberg TV about the new problems last Tuesday, and that’s when he made the remarks about womens’ bodies, which immediately set off a firestorm.

“Frankly some women’s bodies just don’t actually work for it,” Wilson had said. “They don’t work for some women’s bodies…it’s really about the rubbing through the thighs, how much pressure is there over a period of time, how much they use it.”

