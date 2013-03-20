Some Of Lululemon's Biggest Fanatics Want CEO Christine Day Fired

Some of Lululemon’s biggest fans are calling for the CEO’s firing after the retailer announced it was recalling some pants for being too transparent.



Carolyn Beauchesne, author of the blog Lululemon Addict, claimed in a post that Day “ruined” her favourite brand.

Beauchesne’s blog is a gathering place for women who want to review and discuss the yoga gear. She once told us that she’s spent a total of $15,000 shopping there.

Responding to the see-through pants scandal, Beauchesne explained why many fans of the retailer don’t like the CEO:

“Day has ruined everything special about lululemon. The bullet proof quality, the fit, the femininity, the lululemoness of the product,” Beauchesne writes. “She is a one-trick pony who grew the company through expansion.”

Day replaced Lululemon founder Chip Wilson in 2007. Before that, she was an executive at Starbucks.

The transparent pants, which resulted in a recall of 17 per cent of product, are the fourth quality-control issue that Lululemon has had this year.

Many of Beauchesne’s commenters appeared to support her vendetta against Day.

“I had more faith in Chip Wilson to appoint someone with a like-minded vision for the company,” one commenter wrote. “I’m surprised that he fell for her-she provided short-term eye candy for the investors, but look where it has taken her in the long run.”

“I do not think Day should stay on, but not all of the blame falls on her,” wrote another commenter. “The head of product/manufacturing and head of design must be replaced. Whoever allowed that shoddy fabric, construction and design should be shown the door, stat. They clearly don’t understand the brand or the vision.”

One commenter claimed that customers have been complaining about sheer pants for more than a year.

“I am desperate to find a replacement brand,” wrote another commenter. “I purchase online, but was recently in a Lulu store…the jackets were mostly short and ugly.”

One of Lululemon’s greatest strengths is its customers, whom Day once called “fanatical.”

With even the biggest supporters turning on the brand, Lululemon will have to work fast to beat the mounting competition.

Another popular blogger, who goes by Lulumum, criticised Day’s expansion strategy.

“I think it’s time the board take a very serious look at what the cost of such quick expansion really is, because you are losing us here,” Lulumum wrote. “And you are losing integrity while you are at it.”

