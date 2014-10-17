Lululemon Enrages Buffalo Sports Fans By Commemorating Their Most Agonizing Losses In History

Residents of Buffalo, New York were offended this week by a local Lululemon store’s commemoration of two of their most agonizing sports losses in history.

The store installed a mosaic in the floor that reads: “Wide Right” and “No Goal.”

“That’s a jab-in-the-gut reference to the two darkest moments in the city’s sports history: Bills kicker Scott Norwood’s potential Super Bowl-winning field goal kick sailing wide right in 1991, and the Sabres’ 1999 loss of the Stanley Cup when the Dallas Stars’ Brett Hull appeared to have a skate in the crease when scoring the Cup-winning goal,” writes Yahoo News’ Jay Busbee.

Local sports fans were outraged.

@lululemon @arkandove As a marketing pro I have to say you missed the mark here. As a Buffalonian I’m disgusted. #banlululemoninBuffalo

— Doug Wasiura (@DougWasiura) October 15, 2014