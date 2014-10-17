Lululemon Enrages Buffalo Sports Fans By Commemorating Their Most Agonizing Losses In History

Residents of Buffalo, New York were offended this week by a local Lululemon store’s commemoration of two of their most agonizing sports losses in history.
The store installed a mosaic in the floor that reads: “Wide Right” and “No Goal.”
Are you kidding me @lululemon?? You put this in your Buffalo store??? #disrespectful #boycott #waldengalleria pic.twitter.com/46hvBF3YAa
— Nunie (@arkandove) October 14, 2014
“That’s a jab-in-the-gut reference to the two darkest moments in the city’s sports history: Bills kicker Scott Norwood’s potential Super Bowl-winning field goal kick sailing wide right in 1991, and the Sabres’ 1999 loss of the Stanley Cup when the Dallas Stars’ Brett Hull appeared to have a skate in the crease when scoring the Cup-winning goal,” writes Yahoo News’ Jay Busbee.
Local sports fans were outraged.
@lululemon @arkandove As a marketing pro I have to say you missed the mark here. As a Buffalonian I’m disgusted. #banlululemoninBuffalo
— Doug Wasiura (@DougWasiura) October 15, 2014
If your “goal” is to make the entire city of Buffalo hate you, mission accomplished @lululemon #WideRightNoGoal #BanLuluLemonInBuffalo ❤️
