Lululemon Crushes Earnings Estimates, Boosts Guidance, And The Stock Is Surging In The Pre-Market

Lulelemon reported better than expected earnings this morning, crushing analyst estimates, according to WSJ.com.
The company reported EPS of $0.46, crushing expectations of $0.36. The company also raised fiscal year 2011 guidance to an EPS of $2.10-2.16, from $1.90-2.00, according to WSJ.com.
Shares of the company’s stock are surging in the pre-market, up 6.55%. The company was downgraded in late May, and its share price took a hit.
