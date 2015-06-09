Lululemon crushes expectations, raises guidance, and now the stock is up

Lululemon Lululemon’s pants for men

Lululemon raised its expectations for revenues this year after reporting a strong first quarter.

On Tuesday morning, the athletic apparel company reported earnings and revenues that beat analysts’ expectations.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $US0.34, just above the consensus forecast for $US0.33, according to Bloomberg.

The company reported sales of $US423.5 million, beating estimates for $US418.8 million.

It raised its outlook for full-year net revenues to the range of between $US2 billion and $US2.05 billion, with the expectation for comparable store sales “in the mid single digits on a constant dollar basis.”

For the second fiscal quarter, it expects net revenues of between $US440 million and $US445 million, with comp store sales in the high single digits on a constant currency basis.

For the first quarter, sales at stores open for more than one year fell 1%, excluding currency fluctuations.

In the earnings statement, CEO Laurent Potdevin said: “Our team’s solid performance resulted in another improving quarter — coming in ahead of our revenue expectations. We drove positive trends in traffic, conversion, and brand engagement, along with a continued acceleration of our e-commerce business.”

The stock rose more than 2% in premarket trading on Tuesday; it’s up 38% over the past 12 months.

