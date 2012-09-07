Yoga Pants Maker Lululemon Beats Earnings And Boosts Guidance

Photo: Flickr/lululemon athletica

Lululemon Athletica just announced quarterly earnings that came well ahead of expectations.EPS excluding one-time items came in at $0.34, which was well ahead of expectations of $0.31.



Net revenue increased by 33 per cent to $282.6 million driven by 15 per cent surge in comparable store sales.

“We continue to strive for the right balance between strong growth and maintaining our market leader focus on execution, innovation and investments in infrastructure and while doing so delivered another strong quarter,” said CEO Christine Day.

Manage expects full year sales of $1.345 billion to $1.360 billion and EPS of $1.76 o $1.81.

