Photo: Lululemon, Flickr

The yoga boom does not appear to be heading to a double dip.On Friday, Lululemon Atheletica smashed estimates, and received multiple upgrades.



In a note titled “You Can’t Keep A Good Yogi Down,” RBC’s Howard Tubin runs through some of the numbers:

EPS grew 68%.

Quarter ended same store comps grew 16%, driven by a 75% increase in traffic, and a 25% increase in conversions.

Margins increased 500 basis points.

Sales/square foot hit $1800 vs. $1428 last year.

Stores are ramping up in 1 year vs. the historical average of 3 years.

Management will open another 30 new Lululemon stores this year, and perhaps another 30 year next.

