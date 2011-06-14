"You Can't Keep A Good Yogi Down"

Joe Weisenthal
lululemon yoga

Photo: Lululemon, Flickr

The yoga boom does not appear to be heading to a double dip.On Friday, Lululemon Atheletica smashed estimates, and received multiple upgrades.

In a note titled “You Can’t Keep A Good Yogi Down,” RBC’s Howard Tubin runs through some of the numbers:

  • EPS grew 68%.
  • Quarter ended same store comps grew 16%, driven by a 75% increase in traffic, and a 25% increase in conversions.
  • Margins increased 500 basis points.
  • Sales/square foot hit $1800 vs. $1428 last year.
  • Stores are ramping up in 1 year vs. the historical average of 3 years.
  • Management will open another 30 new Lululemon stores this year, and perhaps another 30 year next.

