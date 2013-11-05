Lululemon Donates $US10,000 To The Battered Women's Charity It Offended

Facebook/Gay Waltrip Donnell The offending sign at a Dallas Lululemon

Lululemon Athletica caused an uproar last week when one of its Dallas stores

posted a sign appearing to mock a charity that helps battered women.

The yoga apparel retailer was asked to remove the sign and has since cut a $US10,000 check to the charity, the website CultureMap Dallas reported.

Lululemon will also be providing a free “wellness education program” to the staff of the Family Place charity as part of a resolution.

Lululemon had initially made an offer of free yoga to victims of domestic violence to help resolve the issue.

But Paige Flink, executive director of the Family Place, said that yoga is not priority for battered women. Victims need food and a safe place to sleep far more than they need yoga, she told Business Insider in a phone interview last week.

Flink announced the resolution on Facebook on November 3.

“In addition to a very generous $US10,000 check, Lululemon has committed to work with The Family Place to raise awareness about the warning signs of family violence and educate their staff, guests and community on how to help or get help when needed,” Flink wrote. “The Family Place staff will also be the beneficiary a Lululemon led wellness education program to help them find ways to de-stress from all the sorrow they hear. I am glad to put this all behind us.”

The sign at the center of the controversy was posted to the window of one of Lululemon’s Dallas stores. It read: “We do partners yoga, not partners card,” referring to the Family Place charity’s “Partners Card,” which costs $US70 and offers deep discounts at 750 area stores — not including Lululemon — to help raise money for women’s shelters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.