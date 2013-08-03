Lululemon Explains Why It Doesn't Carry Larger Sizes For Women

Lululemon is defending its decision not to carry larger sizes for women after former employees accused the brand of discrimination.

Ex-Lululemon employees told The Huffington Post that larger sizes (Lululemon carries up to a 12) were relegated to the back of the store, where they wouldn’t be as readily available.

After the HuffPo article, the company experienced backlash and accusations of discriminatory behaviour.

But Lululemon defended its focus on slim consumers on its Facebook page:

“Our product and design strategy is built around creating products for our target guest in our size range of 2-12. While we know that doesn’t work for everyone and recognise fitness and health come in all shapes and sizes, we’ve built our business, brand and relationship with our guests on this formula. So it’s important for us to maintain our focus as we innovate new products and expand our business internationally in the years ahead.”

Some also took to social media to defend Lululemon.

“Why does the public think that every company must be all inclusive?” one woman wrote on Twitter.

