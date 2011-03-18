Lululemon Crushed As Company Cuts Revenue Outlook On Rising Costs

Photo: lululemon athletica via Flickr

Superstar stock Lululemon Athletica is down around 4% today on a weaker revenue outlook for the first quarter than analysts expected.After posting a revenue increase of 53% to $245.4 million for the fourth quarter the company said its revenue outlook for the first quarter is $175 million to $180 million, falling short of analyst hopes.



Here is why Lululemon lowered its outlook (via Reuters):

It expects more cost pressures this year

Huge demand during the holidays has put pressure on inventory

It is spending more on air freight to boost stocks at stores

It is going to have to invest more on technological and management systems to support its rapid expansion.

