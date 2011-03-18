Lululemon Crushed As Company Cuts Revenue Outlook On Rising Costs

Photo: lululemon athletica via Flickr
Superstar stock Lululemon Athletica is down around 4% today on a weaker revenue outlook for the first quarter than analysts expected.After posting a revenue increase of 53% to $245.4 million for the fourth quarter the company said its revenue outlook for the first quarter is $175 million to $180 million, falling short of analyst hopes.
Here is why Lululemon lowered its outlook (via Reuters):
- It expects more cost pressures this year
- Huge demand during the holidays has put pressure on inventory
- It is spending more on air freight to boost stocks at stores
- It is going to have to invest more on technological and management systems to support its rapid expansion.
Here is how Lululemon became the stock everyone wants to invest in >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.