Lululemon CEO Christine Day Has An Intense Fitness Regimen, Even While travelling

Photo: Lululemon

Christine Day, CEO of Lululemon, has a brand that’s all about exercise.She lives that brand. When she visits a Lululemon location, she has the in-store employees who run classes take her through a session of their choice, Alex Konrad at CNNMoney reported.



Day’s also training for a half-marathon.

And even though she’s constantly travelling, she finds time to have an intense fitness regimen while she’s out there.

Day goes to the gym before breakfast, after getting in her 25 sun salutations. She specifically makes sure to stay in hotels with workout rooms that have stability balls and a stationary bike. A natural outdoor running route or trail is a plus.

She always has a resistance band on her so that she can do her leg movements, and on plane trips she brings LaraBars and Clif Bars. Day tracks her runs on RunKeeper and posts Facebook updates to her trainer.

Now that’s keeping busy.

