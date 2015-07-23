The crazy way Lululemon is trying to get men to shop there

Thomson Reuters Lululemon Athletica Inc’s logo is pictured at its store in downtown Vancouver

Lululemon is adding a surprising new product to its roster: beer.

The wildly popular athleisure company posted an Instagram photo of the beer, called Curiosity Lager.



The post notes that the beer is the official brew of Sea Wheeze, the company’s annual half marathon, which will take place on August 15.

According to CBC, this lager is strictly limited to liquor stores in Canada, and will last only as long as the 80,000 cans last on shelves. The news site also notes that the beer will be made in conjuection with Vancouver’s own Stanley Park Brewing.

Stanley Park Brewing’s director of marketing, Doug Devlin, suggested releasing the beer may be a strategy appeal to more men. “I think Lululemon, by extension, is interested in talking to a more male beer-drinking crowd. It’s a nice way for each of us to take what it is we do to a new consumer,” he said to CBC.

Possibly confirming that notion, the company’s men sector tweeted:

Beer, it’s the new yoga pant. Meet Curiosity Lager by @StanleyParkBrew. The official brew of @SeaWheeze. pic.twitter.com/5td6v75rJK

— lululemon men (@lululemonmen) July 16, 2015

Up until now, Lululemon has had a hit or miss relationship with men. While men love the company’s signature ABC (anti-ball crushing) pants, they generally disliked the recent incarnation of underwear.

The brand is opening menswear-only units, as men’s clothing has long been the company’s greatest opportunity for expansion.

