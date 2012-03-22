Lululemon Sold A Billion Dollars Worth Of Yoga Gear Last Year, But Guidance Is Weak

Photo: Lululemon, Flickr

Yoga pants maker Lululemon reported Q4 EPS of $0.51, up from $0.38 a year ago.Analysts were looking for $0.49.



Net sales surged 51.4 per cent to $371.5 million, driven by 26 per cent comparable store sales growth.

Analysts were expecting $362 million in sales.

Full year net sales jumped 40.6 per cent to $1.0 billion.

“Reaching a billion dollars in revenue is clearly an important milestone that as a company we can all be very proud of,” said CEO Christine Day.

However, management’s guidance was a bit mixed. The company expects to generate $265 million to $270 million in Q1 sales with at least 20 per cent comparable store sales growth. EPS is expected to come in at $0.28 to $0.29.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.