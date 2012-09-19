This Woman Spent $15,000 On Lululemon And She Doesn't Even Do Yoga

Photo: Lululemon on Flickr

Lululemon Athletica customers are famous for their intense loyalty to the brand. Despite competition from Gap, Calvin Klein and Nordstrom, women still shell out $98 for the retailer’s yoga pants.



Carolyn Beauchesne, author of the blog Lululemon Addict, estimates that she has spent more than $15,000 on the workout gear in the past few years.

Beauchesne, a mother-of-three in Orange County, California, doesn’t even practice yoga. But she still says Lululemon reigns supreme for workout clothes when she goes running or spinning several times a week.

Her addiction started out as a monthly splurge, Beauchesne, who is in her forties, tells us.

“I would buy one item once a month as a way to treat myself and motivation to keep myself going to the gym,” Beauchesne says. “Their clothes really fit me and the fabric is higher-quality than other brands.”

She keeps a spreadsheet of her purchases and estimated she has spent $13,000 to $15,000 on the clothes she has kept. That number doesn’t include the purchases she has sold on eBay or her headbands, which account for another $1,000.

Beauchesne says the brand appeals to women who are older and don’t want to wear skimpy workout gear.

“You aren’t forced to work out with a big ‘PINK’ written on your butt, their clothes aren’t so sexy or revealing that you feel self-conscious,” Beauchesne says.

She started her blog as a way to find other Lululemon enthusiasts. Amazingly, she’s now up to 50,000 unique visitors a month.

Beauchesne’s blog is a forum where readers discuss and review new products and company news.

Now, even her husband is hooked on to the brand, she tells us. Beauchesne preferred not to be pictured for her privacy.

