There's a new website that judges how cool you are based on your photos

Lulu, the startup behind the app that lets women anonymously rate men, just came out with a new site that allows you to judge potential dates, celebrities, and friends at a glance — and it’s called How-Dude.

The website is a play off the wildly successful How-Old.net website that Microsoft built and launched last week, which guesses your age and gender based on your photo. Lulu’s version is built in homage to Microsoft’s site, but instead of telling you your age, it rates how cool you look and how much of a “dude” you are.

There are tons of celebrity photos on How-Dude.me to get you started, including Justin Bieber, Jeff Bridges, and Arnold Schwarzenegger among others.

Lulu’s robot rates you on a percentage between 1-100 depending on how “dude” you are. The rankings are accompanied by hashtags like the ones you’d find on Lulu.

Unsurprisingly, the site seems to favour men over women (after all, it is called How-Dude). I tried uploading a photo of myself, and I’m only 5% dude. Actress Rachel McAdams was rated as 6% dude.

The website seems to be a fun take on Microsoft’s age-guessing robot, and probably isn’t meant to be used seriously. Regardless, it’s fun to play around with. Ryan Hoover, the founder of Product Hunt, posted the website on Product Hunt on Wednesday, where it’s generated some buzz.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.