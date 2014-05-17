Lulu, The App That Lets Women Anonymously Rate Men, Will Now Let Guys Check Their Scores

OnLulu.com Alexandra Chong, CEO of Lulu

Lulu, a girls-only app that lets women rate men anonymously, is launching a product for guys.

Cofounded by Alexandra Chong in 2011, Lulu lets women discuss a guy’s sense of humour, appearance, ambition, and sexual prowess with mini quizzes and hashtag descriptions, such as #CanTalkToMyDad and #OneWomanMan. Then the man receives a score between 0 and 10 for other women to peruse. More than half of Lulu’s users actually take these quizzes and create content on the app.

Before, when guys would try to log in to the app, Lulu would kick them out. It pulls in Facebook profile information on each user, so it can tell what gender someone is when they sign up. Now, Lulu is letting guys stay on the app and it’s giving them insight into what women are saying about them there.

Guys can now see their scores on Lulu, as well as receive analytics about their profiles, such as the number of women who have searched for them, rated them, and followed them. It also reveals which hashtags are used most often to describe them, and it offers personalised content based on those hashtags.

Allison Schwartz, who launched Lulu with Chong, says more than 1 million guys have downloaded Lulu and that profiles on the app have been viewed billions of times. That’s up from a reported 500 million profile views in December. Lulu has grown quickly by finding female ambassadors on college campuses, and it moved most of its team from London where the company was founded to New York City in the past few months. The team of 20 to 30 people has raised more than $US4 million.

Schwartz says Lulu remains dedicated to its female users first. Men are still unable to rate women on the app.

Here are some screen grabs of the new features of guys.

Lulu for guys has content based on polls millions of females have taken on the app about sex, love, and relationships.

Lulu also offers men Google Analytics-like statistics for their profile pages. It shows them how many women have searched for them and followed them on the app.

Lulu

It also shows men where they score highest, and which areas need improvement.

Lulu

Lulu now shows men which hashtags are used most often to describe them. The bigger the hashtag, the more frequently it’s used.

Lulu





