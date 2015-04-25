How the CEO of guy-rating app Lulu organizes her pink-filled work space

Lulu, an appthat allows women to anonymously rate men on a scale of 1 to 10, brings a playful twist to the online dating sphere.

Women can rate men on everything from appearance to ambition to gentlemanliness, allowing them to get the real dirt on a man even before they start dating.

Lulu CEO Alexandra Chong recently gave us a peek into her work space, which was recently designed as part of a partnership between home decor startup Homepolish and Lenscrafters.

With lots of personal touches and plenty of pink, Chong’s new office is just as playful and feminine as you would expect.

