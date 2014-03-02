Tons Of Women Are Using Lulu, An App That Rates Men, And Guys Are Going Nuts

LuLu Alexandra Chong is co-founder and CEO of LuLu, an app that lets women rate men.

Lulu is an app that has officially gone mainstream: one in four college students use it according to its founder Alexandra Chong.

On Lulu, women are rating the men they know and giving them scores. There’s nothing the men can do to keep from getting rated (although Lulu deletes any pre-loaded profile at a man’s request).

How does it work?

Since guys aren’t allowed in, we thought we’d bring the app to you.

