Tons Of Women Are Using Lulu, An App That Rates Men, And Guys Are Going Nuts

LuLuAlexandra Chong is co-founder and CEO of LuLu, an app that lets women rate men.
Lulu is an app that has officially gone mainstream: one in four college students use it according to its founder Alexandra Chong.
On Lulu, women are rating the men they know and giving them scores. There’s nothing the men can do to keep from getting rated (although Lulu deletes any pre-loaded profile at a man’s request).
How does it work?
Since guys aren’t allowed in, we thought we’d bring the app to you.
If you're a guy, Lulu will know (you have to login with Facebook) and turn you away. It even has ways to catch men who change their sex status on Facebook.
Here's my main Lulu feed. I don't know who that guy on the left is, but I do know the guy on the right.
I scroll down and up pops my coworker, Steve. We're Facebook friends, but he'd probably pop up in my feed regardless due to location information and mutual friends.
So Steve will be our demonstration. This is what Steve's current Lulu profile looks like. He's doing ok, he's been rated by a few people, his profile has been viewed about 40 times, and he's been rated a 7.8 out of 10.
More specifically, here's how Steve has been broken down by those who have rated him. His best, and worst qualities, his humour and level of attractiveness are all in there.
It also reveals his relationship status, age, and where he went to school. Lulu has been growing by targeting queen bees on college campuses.
Now let's rate Steve and try to up his score. You can select if you're a friend, a relative, a crush or an ex.
I sit next to Steve, so I know all about his lovely mum, Suzie. He's also been called a celebrity by an admiring PR woman, so we'll give him props where it's deserved.
But at the end of the day, he's a tech blogger. So putting on clean socks is impressive by most tech blogger standards. Who knows, maybe he opens doors too!
Steve is one of the most talented writers at BI, so he's going places. Maybe not to a penthouse next to Beyonce, but he'll be successful. So, we rate.
Lulu also wants to know Steve's worst qualities. We're just friends, so I say so. Friends aren't such a bad quality to have.
Duh! I feel bad. I meant to up Steve's score. Somehow I brought it down. 6.9 is still pretty solid (Sorry Steve).
