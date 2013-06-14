This 'Yelp For Men' App Has Everyone Going Nuts

Alexandra Chong is co-founder and CEO of LuLu, an app that lets women rate men.

Lulu is an app headquartered in London that’s getting men riled up.



On it, women are rating the men they know and giving them scores. There’s nothing the men can do to keep from getting rated (although Lulu deletes any pre-loaded profile at a man’s request).

It’s not yet available in the Australian App Store.

How does it work?

Since guys aren’t allowed in, we thought we’d bring the app to you. You’re welcome.

Download Lulu here.

