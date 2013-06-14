This 'Yelp For Men' App Has Everyone Going Nuts

Lulu is an app headquartered in London that’s getting men riled up.
On it, women are rating the men they know and giving them scores. There’s nothing the men can do to keep from getting rated (although Lulu deletes any pre-loaded profile at a man’s request).
It’s not yet available in the Australian App Store.
How does it work?
Since guys aren’t allowed in, we thought we’d bring the app to you. You’re welcome.
If you're a guy, Lulu will know (you have to login with Facebook) and turn you away. It even has ways to catch men who change their sex status on Facebook.
There are some push notifications, like when someone else rates a guy you're following, but you can manage them in Lulu's settings.
On Lulu, everyone is kept anonymous so you can dish about guys and feel relatively secure that your intel won't get traced back to you.
In short, Lulu is a work-around to Googling a guy. Just look them up on the app before a first date to find out all of the good and bad things about him that's not public knowledge.
Now the part guys really want to know about. What their profiles look like. Here's my main LuLu feed. I don't know who that guy on the left is, but I do know the guy on the right.
I scroll down and up pops my coworker, Steve. We're Facebook friends, but he'd probably pop up in my feed regardless due to location information and mutual friends.
So Steve will be our demonstration. This is what Steve's current Lulu profile looks like. He's doing ok, he's been rated by a few people, his profile has been viewed about 40 times, and he's been rated a 7.8 out of 10.
More specifically, here's how Steve has been broken down by those who have rated him. His best, and worst qualities, his humour and level of attractiveness are all in there.
It also reveals his relationship status, age, and where he went to school. Lulu has been growing by targeting queen bees on college campuses.
Now let's rate Steve and try to up his score. You can select if you're a friend, a relative, a crush or an ex.
I sit next to Steve, so I know all about his lovely mum, Suzie. He's also been called a celebrity by an admiring PR woman, so we'll give him props where it's deserved.
But at the end of the day, he's a tech blogger. So putting on clean socks is impressive by most tech blogger standards. Who knows, maybe he opens doors too!
Steve is one of the most talented writers at BI, so he's going places. Maybe not to a penthouse next to Beyonce, but he'll be successful. So, we rate.
Lulu also wants to know Steve's worst qualities. We're just friends, so I say so. Friends aren't such a bad quality to have.
Duh! I feel bad. I meant to up Steve's score. Somehow I brought it down. 6.9 is still pretty solid (Sorry Steve).
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.