Parents Of Children Killed On Upper West Side Memorialize Their Kids Through Facebook Fund

The parents of two children allegedly killed by their nanny in New York City last year are using their loss as an avenue for change through a new Facebook fund.In a horrific tragedy that rocked the city, the two children, Lulu and Leo Krim, were found fatally stabbed in October in their family’s Upper West Side apartment.



And now parents Marina and Kevin Krim have created the Lulu & Leo Fund, which “seeks to raise money for children’s education and enrichment programs” in memory of their children, according to the fund’s Facebook page.

The Krims go into more detail about their new initiative on the fund’s website.

“As the parents of Lulu and Leo, we want to honour our children through carrying on their love of arts and sciences education,” the parents say. “Unfortunately, there are many children who do not have access to these programs. We created the Lulu & Leo Fund to help more children benefit from these education experiences in art and science.”

The Krims have also used the page to chronicle their lives as they cope with their childrens’ deaths.

In a post titled Daughter, Kevin Krim explained why he chose the song “Daughter” by Loudon Wainwright to open Lulu and Leo’s memorial service:

I love this line in particular: “Everything she wants, I see she gets.”

When I first held Lulu, swaddled up like a little burrito, in the delivery room and her huge eyes looked into mine, I fell so deeply in love with her. It was like nothing I’d ever felt. I joked out loud that she’d already got me to agree to a new car on her 16th birthday. Silently, I had promised her I’d do anything for her.

I believe the Lulu & Leo Fund is something she wants. I believe Lulu and Leo are very happy to be inspiring and teaching people.

The Krims also use the memorial page to celebrate their surviving daughter Nessie.

Nessie, who turned 4 on Dec. 28, has “grown so much over the past two months,” Kevin Krim wrote on the Facebook page. “She saves us every day.”

The children’s nanny Yoselyn Ortega was charged with first-degree murder in November in connection to the deaths.

