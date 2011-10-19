Luke's Lobster's Owner Explains Why Operating A Food Truck Is NOTHING Like Running A Restaurant

While the food truck industry is just starting up in other metropolitan areas, the New York City market is getting quite congested, says Luke Holden, the owner of popular Maine-inspired lobster shacks Luke’s Lobster.



The overcrowded food truck businesses, operating in busy urban streets, raise traffic and sustainability concerns, but Holden says the city has tough regulations in place to monitor the mobile eateries that make it exceptionally difficult to start a food truck business.

Born and raised in Maine, Holden, 27, opened the first Luke’s Lobster in the East Village while he was still working full-time at boutique investment firm Cohen & Steers Capital Advisors. Two years later, there are five restaurants the Luke’s Lobster empire.

We caught up with Holden at his spot on the Upper West Side to find out how he transports fresh lobster from Maine to Manhattan, what the logistics of operating a food truck in New York are, and what goes into a perfect lobster roll.

