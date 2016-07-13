Fans are worried that Luke Skywalker is going to die because the actor said he was done filming

Is Luke Skywalker destined to die in the next “Star Wars” movie? A new Instagram from the actor playing the last Jedi hints that it’s possible.

Mark Hamill, who has played the lightsaber-wielding protagonist since the original 1977 film, made only a very small but important appearance in the last film, “The Force Awakens.” It seems like he’s going to be a major player in “Episode VIII,” but Hamill has made a series of comments suggesting that he’s out of the series after that.

“Saying goodbye is hard when you’ve had the time of your life,” he wrote in an Instagram caption posted from the movie’s wrap party. “I can’t thank the cast and crew enough, I couldn’t have done it without you.”

Sure, he could just be saying goodbye to the people he worked with on this movie, until they get the gang back together for “Episode IX,” but it could also be a giveaway that Luke is going to meet his end.

Hamill’s dealt with this worry before. He made a joke about being “out of work” at a charity event last month, prompting the same fears that Luke’s a goner, and then had to dissuade them fans who were freaking out.

The actor tweeted that people were overreacting. “I meant ‘out of work’ because #Ep8 is wrapping soon, OK? #DontOverThinkEVERYTHING.”

In other words, Hamill finds your lack of faith disturbing.

But wait, here’s another theory that throws everything into question: It’s reasonable to assume that he might return as a Force Ghost in the following film even if he does die in “Episode VIII.” So even if Hamill is coming back for “Episode IX,” he might still die in “Episode VIII.”

It’s a trap.

