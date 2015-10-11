This hilarious clip of Luke Skywalker in the new 'Star Wars' game is going viral

Everyone is going crazy for “Star Wars: Battlefront” ever since the beta was released for a limited time on Thursday. I’ve played it a bit myself and so far it’s the best “Star Wars” game ever, even in the beta there is so much to love.

One of those things to love is multiplayer, where you can gain experience and unlock abilities and characters.

Now this clip of Luke Skywalker in the new game is going viral online, despite the morbidness of it ending his death. It comes to us via YouTube user Zephs.

First Luke comes raging down the slopes of Hoth ready for action.





Here we go, it’s Jedi time.





But then things get … complicated.





That’s right, an AT-AT stomped him to death.

Sorry Luke, game over.

You can watch the whole clip here:

