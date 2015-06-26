An NBA player who has made $45 million got traded 3 times in 25 hours

In the chaos of the build-up to the NBA Draft, nobody has had a more exciting 36 hours than Luke Ridnour.

Ridnour, a 12-year NBA veteran who’s made over $US45 million in his career, has been traded three times since Sunday.

Ridnour was a member of the Orlando Magic on Wednesday morning. Before noon, however, he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies:

The Orlando Magic has agreed to trade guard Luke Ridnour to the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.

Things were quiet the rest of the day for Ridnour, but then Wednesday morning, he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets:

Memphis has agreed to trade Luke Ridnour to Charlotte for Matt Barnes, league sources tell Yahoo.

Ridnour didn’t get too comfy in Charlotte, because he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder two hours later:

Oklahoma City has traded Jeremy Lamb to Charlotte for Luke Ridnour and a 2016 second-round pick, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.

But from the sounds of it, Ridnour shouldn’t get too comfortable in Oklahoma City, either:

The deadline to waive Ridnour is July 10. The Thunder will do that, unless they can use his contract in another future trade before then.

As SB Nation’s Seth Rosenthal notes, Ridnour’s tour across the US tops former NBA player Quentin Richardson’s four-trades-in-two-months streak. Ridnour has now been a member of four teams in slightly over 24 hours and he may still become a free agent or get traded again.

Hopefully for Ridnour’s sake, he’s sitting at home, relaxing, waiting for finalization before apartment hunting.

