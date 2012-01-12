Founders Fund Partner Luke Nosek Explains Why He Just Brought A Busload Of Engineers To S.F.

When Founders Fund partner and PayPal co-founder Luke Nosek first came from Illinois to Silicon Valley in the 1990s, it took him a year of couch surfing to figure this place out.



Now that he’s an experienced venture capitalist, he wants to make it easier for engineering students who don’t live in the valley to find out about opportunities here.

So yesterday he brought students from his alma mater, the University of Illinois, to some Founders portfolio companies including Palantir Technologies, Halcyon Molecular, and Practice Fusion.

We caught up with him while he was at Practice Fusion. He talked about the talent crunch in the valley and why he is bringing these students out to help portfolio companies find qualified hires. He hopes to bring students in from other schools in the future.

As you’ll see in the video, he wants to encourage engineering students to join companies that solve real world problems:

