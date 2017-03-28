North Carolina's Luke Maye got a standing ovation in his 8 am class just 12 hours after his game-winning shot in the NCAA Tournament

On Sunday evening, Luke Maye’s game-winning shot with less than a second to play helped North Carolina beat Kentucky. But before Maye can join his teammates at the Final Four, he has classes to attend.

The win was the biggest game of Maye’s college career. The sophomore forward not only hit the game-winning shot, but he also scored a career-high 17 points off the bench.

You’d forgive Maye if he was a little too tired for class after an intense game that did not end until 7:30 and the ensuing celebration and return flight to Chapel Hill.

And yet, just a little over 12 hours after Maye’s game-winning shot, he was in class and got a standing ovation. Here is video from fellow UNC student Jack Sewell.

Very cool.

Here is the biggest shot of Maye’s career.





