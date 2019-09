Luke Donald got the luckiest break of the British Open when his approach shot hit the top of a stone wall, bounced off the face of a building, and plopped right in the middle of the fairway.



He’s still having a rough round, but this will help:

Here’s a look at how it happened:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.