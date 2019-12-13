Camouflage Crocs with a bottle opener designed by country singer Luke Combs were the top trending shoes of 2019

Crocs

It’s 2019 and people are finally coming around to Crocs.

According to Google’s annual Year in Search, the top trending search in the shoe category was “Luke Combs Crocs,” a pair of camouflage Crocs that were born of the second collaboration between the country singer Luke Combs and the controversial footwear brand.

“Post Malone crocs” was the eighth top trending search in the shoe category.

“I love Crocs because you get to be who you are,” said Comb, a CMA Award-winning singer and songwriter who has collaborated on two different Crocs designs that both sold out. “These are very me and I hope people enjoy them, especially my fans, ’cause these LC2’s are awesome.”

Crocs weren’t always in good favour with the public eye. The first pair of Crocs debuted in 2002, but it wasn’t until recently that the company went from being a brand that everyone loves to hate to a salient and almost likable feature in mainstream footwear culture.

Crocs tied for seventh place as the most preferred footwear brand among teens in Piper Jaffray’s biannual survey, up from 13th place last year. The company has sold more than 300 million pairs of shoes since 2002 and recently reported a 14% revenue increase in its second quarter.

The Luke Combs Crocs feature a bottle opener on the side and were released on November 14 with a suggest price of $US60 at retail.

Here’s how a country music singer partnered with Crocs to release the top trending shoe of 2019:

Luke Combs is a CMA Award-winning singer and songwriter who has said that he enjoys wearing Crocs.

After Crocs saw Combs sporting a pair of Post Malone Crocs online, the company reached out to him and the collaboration was ignited.

Crocs and Combs released their first pair in June. The shoes, which were only available at the CMA Fest in downtown Nashville, sold out in minutes.

“I’ve worn Crocs for a long time and no one loves them as much as me,” Combs told Footwear News about the first collaboration. “So getting the chance to design my own pair of the Classic Clog is cool as hell.”

The singer’s second pair of Crocs was hunter-themed. It was released in November and it also sold out.

The shoes featured a bottle opener on the strap.

“Hard to believe, but I like these Crocs even more than my first,” Combs said. “I mean, a working bottle opener on your camo and orange shoe? I’m in.”

Whether it was because of the hyped-up nature of the collaboration or the unique design elements, these Crocs were the top trending search in the shoe category for Google in 2019.

Read the complete list of the top trending shoe searches from Google:

Luke Combs Crocs

Yeezy 350 v2

Airforce 1 shoes

Nike Air Max 720

Adidas Game of Thrones

Betsy Ross shoes

Jesus shoes

Post Malone Crocs

Spongebob shoes

Kawhi Leonard shoes

