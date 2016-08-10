The 'Luke Cage' trailer features an awesome Easter egg from the comics

The first full trailer for the latest Marvel series on Netflix, “Luke Cage,” just dropped, and there’s one big Easter egg that suggests that this is going to be an awesome and faithful adaptation of the classic comics character.

During the scene where Cage is recounting how he got his super strength and bulletproof skin (“I was put in some tank like an exotic fish and came out with… abilities”), we see a flashback of the Hero for Hire emerging from the ruins of an experiment. He’s wearing bracers and a strange sort of metal headband, and it’s a direct homage to his original costume from the Marvel comics.

Netflix/Marvel ‘Yeah! Outfit’s kinda hokey… But so what?’

Even though the character no longer wears the headband in modern comics, it’s still a classic costume, and it’s a nice little wink to fans. For the most part, Marvel avoids putting their heroes in really flashy, outlandish comics, especially in the Netflix series, which tend to be pretty grounded. Despite this, they manage to include bits and pieces of them as Easter eggs.

In “Jessica Jones,” there’s a flashback scene where Jessica’s adoptive sister Trish Walker proudly holds up a gaudy costume that she wants the budding superhero to wear. Even though she never puts it on, it’s an exact match of the outfit that Jessica Jones briefly wore in the comics.

Netflix Jessica Jones’ original costume makes a cameo in the Netflix series.

Marvel — and Netflix especially — have been very good about adding a lot of little homages and Easter Eggs in each entry of the Cinematic Universe, and “Luke Cage” looks like it will continue the trend.

All episodes of “Luke Cage” drop on the streaming service September 30.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.