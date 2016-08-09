The first trailer for Marvel's next Netflix show 'Luke Cage' is here!

Sweet Christmas indeed.

After a teaser trailer release at Comic-Con last month, Netflix has released the first full trailer for its next Netflix series. “Luke Cage” will follow the virtually bulletproof Cage (Mike Colter) who was first introduced to us in “Jessica Jones.”

Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix:

After a sabotaged experiment leaves him with super strength and unbreakable skin, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) becomes a fugitive trying to rebuild his life in modern day Harlem, New York City. But he is soon pulled out of the shadows and must fight a battle for the heart of his city — forcing him to confront a past he had tried to bury.

“Luke Cage” will be on Netflix September 30, 2016.

Check out the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

