People are going nuts over a rap song from Netflix's hit 'Luke Cage'

Warning: Spoilers ahead if you haven’t watched the fifth episode of “Marvel’s Luke Cage.”

“Marvel’s Luke Cage” is giving one song a huge lift.

Jidenna’s empowering rap song “Long Live the Chief” has experienced a more than 2,000% jump in streaming on Spotify compared to just a week ago.

The song is featured on the Netflix show’s soundtrack and appears during its fifth episode, titled “Just to Get a Rep.”

Jidenna himself performs the anthemic rap song while the show’s nightclub, Harlem’s Paradise, is empty. Show villain Cornell “Cottonmouth” Stokes (Mahershala Ali) watches the performance from the second floor.

Meanwhile, the song continues during scenes of Luke Cage (Mike Colter) searching through the rubble that used to be his apartment building and Claire (Rosario Dawson) chasing down a man who stole her purse.

“Long Live the Chief” was released last year and will also appear on Jidenna’s debut album of the same name to be released this fall.

Listen to the song on Spotify here:



Watch Jidenna’s performance on “Luke Cage” below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

