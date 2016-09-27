Luke Cage plays the reluctant hero in Netflix's new trailer for the Marvel show

Netflix just released a new trailer for “Marvel’s Luke Cage,” its upcoming third show in the “Defenders” series. The entire first season will drop Friday on the streaming site.

The trailer shows Luke Cage, played by Mike Colter, express over and over again that he doesn’t want to be involved in the city’s crime-fighting scene. There seems to be a few people who call him out, though.

After all, if you’re indestructible, what’s there to be afraid of?

Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi, and Rosario Dawson also star on the Marvel show.

Watch the new “Luke Cage” trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

