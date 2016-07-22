Here's the first trailer for Marvel's next Netflix show 'Luke Cage'

Netflix debuted the first teaser trailer for its next Marvel series “Luke Cage” at Comic-Con Thursday evening to a crowd of about 4,500.

Starring Mike Colter, the series follows Cage who was first introduced in “Jessica Jones” and is virtually bulletproof. The series will also star Alfre Woodard, Mahershala Ali, Theo Rossi, Simone Missick, and Frank Whaley who came out on stage to deliver some sneak peeks of the show.

In anticipation of the new Netflix series, Marvel kicked off the panel with a sizzle reel which took a look back at previous shows “Daredevil” and “Jessica Jones.” You can check it out here.

Some clips from the new series were also shown during the panel.

Right into a scene from #LukeCage. Cottonmouth and Black Mariah arguing and it is innnnteeeense. #MarvelSDCC — Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) July 22, 2016

Oh hey #LukeCage and Misty Knight in a smoochy scene and it stops before we see any potential bonezone. #MarvelSDCC — Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) July 22, 2016

All episodes of “Luke Cage” will be released on Netflix September 30, 2016.

Check out the trailer below:

And here’s the sizzle reel that debuted at Comic-Con:

