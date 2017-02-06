Watch country star Luke Bryan perform the US National Anthem at the Super Bowl

Getty Luke Bryan performing at Super Bowl LI.

Luke Bryan kept things low-key for his performance of the National Anthem at the kickoff of the 2017 Super Bowl.

The country star showed up on the field in a jacket and t-shirt and delivered a respectful version of the National Anthem before the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, the team of Bryan’s home state, got into it.

And based on the reaction on social media, Bryan’s fans were loving it.

Lady Gaga will be performing the halftime show at the game, and there has been a lot of speculation about whether she will get political.

Watch the video of Luke Bryan below:

