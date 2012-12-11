One Of The UK's Top Startup Founders Reportedly Arrested After Hackers Reveal 'Young Girl' Posts

Photo: Menshn

Luke Bozier, one of the best-known people in London’s startup scene, has been targeted by hackers who claim to have found damaging online posts about “young girls” written by him.Bozier made the leap from politics to entrepreneurship earlier this year when he founded social network Menshn with former British MP Louise Mensch. According to tweets from Mensch today, however, Bozier has resigned from his position at Menshn following today’s scandal.



According to Kernel Mag, the UK tech news site who broke the story, Bozier’s Yahoo email account appeared to show he had been posting online looking for ‘young girls’ and ‘jailbait’ using the nickname Nicholas Smith. In one post, Bozier, who is married with two children, had appeared to have written on Craiglist, “I like young girls. I’m hot and well endowed. Available today.”

The details and screenshots of the hack were posted by at http://www.lukebozier.co.uk/ — BE WARNED, EXTREMELY NSFW

While it is not clear who had made the website and who was behind the hack, Bozier appears to have made a lot of enemies. For example, the current top Google result for his name is “Luke Bozier is an inept moron” at LukeBozier.com. Part of this dates back to his political interests. Bozier, who was once a leading Blairite in the UK’s left wing Labour party, had made the switch to the right wing Conservatives at the start of 2012, leading to a large amount of criticism.

Menshn had seen its fair share of controversy too, with users complaining that the “Twitter killer” had a number of serious security flaws.

Bozier was actually a relatively low-profile part of the team: Mensch, who resigned from British politics earlier this year, had become a high-profile British politician in a short space of time. Young, female and media-savvy, she stood out like a sore thumb in British politics and her ability to create headlines (such as the time she posed for GQ Magazine or made phone hacking accusations against Piers Morgan) led to her becoming a uniquely divisive figure.

Mensch’s profile led to a lot of coverage of Menshn’s launch, but it has faded from the headlines in recent months. It is not known currently how much (if any) money the project has raised, the Kernel notes.

UPDATE: According to reports in the British press, Bozier was arrested on Friday for alleged possession of indecent images of children.

