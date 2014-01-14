Yahoo Hired A Private Investigator To Find A Missing Programmer

Yahoo has hired a private investigator to help find 28-year-old Luke Arduini, an engineer at the company who has been missing since New Year’s Day.

Arduini was last heard from when he posted an Instagram photo of the San Francisco Bay Bridge around 4:30pm on Jan. 1, The SF Chronicle reports. But the photo itself was taken five minutes before midnight, Crista Leigh Wunsch, a friend of Arduini’s, told the police.

Wunsch believes that Arduini celebrated New Year’s Eve in San Francisco. But according to a website called findluk.com, he was last seen in Oakland, Calif. Since Jan. 1, Arduini has basically vanished without a trace.

According to Arduini’s other friends, he has a history of emotional instability and public outbursts. Sometimes Arduini would talk about being better off not being around, private investigator James Vierra told The Daily Mail.

Anyone with information should call Oakland police Officer Victor Arvizu at (510) 238-3641 or PI James Vierra at (415) 999-5911.

