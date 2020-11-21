Actor Lukas Gage tweeted a video that appears to show a director 's--- talking' his apartment before an audition

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO) Lukas Gage attends HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ premiere at the Arclight Pacific Theatres’ Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Actor Lukas Gage tweeted a video of what he said was an audition gone wrong, and now the clip is going viral.

Before the audition had started, a man, who Gage identified as a director, was talking to someone else as if Gage couldn’t hear him and criticising the actor’s apartment.

“I know it’s a s—– apartment,” the actor told the man as a way of letting him know he was unmuted. “Give me this job I can get a better one.”

Actor Lukas Gage (“Euphoria,” “Love, Victor”) was doing a live, virtual audition for a director when the call appeared to go awry.

In a tweeted video of what appears to be a portion of his audition tape, you can hear a man on the call talking about Gage’s apartment while under the impression that Gage cannot hear him.

“These poor people live in these tiny apartments,” the man says. “Like I’m looking at his background and he’s got his TV and â€””

Gage, who was visibly reacting to the comment, interrupted the man by making a small noise and saying, “Yeah mute it.”

“I know it’s a s—– apartment,” Gage said. “That’s why, give me this job so I can get a better one.”

“Alright, um, ready?” he continued with a small laugh.

psa if youre a shit talking director make sure to mute ur shit on zoom mtgings pic.twitter.com/PTgMZcRhEw — lukas gage (@lukasgage) November 20, 2020

“Oh my God, I am so, so sorry, Lukas,” the man replied. “I’m so sorry.”

“No it’s totally…” Gage replied. “Listen, I’m living in a four-by-four box. It’s fine. Just give me the job and we’ll be fine.”

The last thing you hear before the video ends is the director saying, “I’m mortified.”

Gage has just over 28,000 followers on Twitter, but within four hours his audition tape video had one million views and counting. Many people replying to Gage’s tweet expressed confusionover the comments on his apartment.

“I CANNOT IMAGINE EVEN HAVING THAT THOUGHT YOUR APARTMENT LOOKS VERY NICE,” writer and social media maven Hank Green replied.

I CANNOT IMAGINE EVEN HAVING THAT THOUGHT YOUR APARTMENT LOOKS VERY NICE — Hank Green (@hankgreen) November 20, 2020

Gage did not identify the person by name. When the tweeted clip started picking up views and attention on Twitter on Friday evening, Gage retweeted one person who said, “I can only imagine how bad this director’s movies are.”

Others were asking Gage to name the director who was overseeing the audition.

Insider reached out to a representative for Gage, but did not immediately hear back. We’ll update as necessary.

