Belgium Player Dribbles Around 2 Defenders, Scores Sick Goal In Pre-World Cup Game

Outside of traditional powerhouses Brazil, Spain, Germany, and Argentina, Belgium is one of the favourites to go deep in the World Cup.

One of their key players will be 21-year-old Romelu Lukaku, who will start up front in the place of injured forward Christian Benteke.

In Belgium’s first pre-World Cup friendly against Luxembourg — a comfortable 5-1 win — Lukaku scored a hat trick. His third goal was a stunner. He dribbled around two defenders and fired a left-footed shot to the near post as a third defender dove in to block it.

Great individual goal. Here’s the best angle:

Check out the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.