A Congressman Used Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez To Make A Point About The Arizona Immigration Law

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez both appeared on the House floor Wednesday morning — in photographic form.



Rep. Luis Gutierrez used the celebrity couples’ photos for a “pick out the immigrant quiz” to show the likelihood that the controversial “show me your papers” provision of Arizona S.B. 1070, which was upheld as constitutional in the Supreme Court’s ruling Monday, would cause racial profiling.

“This is for our young C-SPAN [viewers],” Gutierrez said. “I’m sure Justin helped Gomez learn all about American customs and feel more at home in her adopted country. Oh, wait a minute! I’m sorry, because I’m not a trained Arizona official. I somehow got that backwards.”

Gomez was born in Grand Prairie, Texas. Bieber is from Canada.

“Ms. Gomez of Texas has helped Mr. Bieber of Canada learn about his adopted country,” Gutierrez said.

He added: “Justin, when you perform in Phoenix, remember your papers.”

Gutierrez used several comparisons of citizenship to make his point, including athletes Jeremy Lin and Tony Parker and journalists Geraldo Rivera and Ted Koppel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.