Soccer Player Gets Suspended For This Incredibly Unsportsmanlike Goal In The Champions League

Photo: Fox Soccer

Shakhtar Donetsk striker Luiz Adriano has been suspended for his team’s pivotal Champions League match on Dec. 5 for scoring a ridiculously unsportsmanlike goal against a Nordsjaelland last week.Here’s what happened:



A Nordsjaelland player got hurt at midfield. To resume play, a Shakhtar defender intentionally passed the ball back to the Nordsjaelland goalie. (It’s soccer etiquette to give the ball back to the other team to restart the game after an injury.)

But instead of letting the ball reach the Nordsjaelland goalie, Adriano sprinted onto the pass, slipped past the goalie, and scored as everyone stood by dumbfounded.

UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, called the play a “violation of the principles of conduct.”

Shakhtar now needs a tie without Adriano next week to guarantee a place in the next round of the Champions League:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.