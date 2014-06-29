Luis Suarez Claims He Just Lost His Balance And Did Not Bite Opponent

REUTERS/Tony Gentile Uruguay’s Luis Suarez (R) reacts after clashing with Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 24, 2014.

In the document detailing FIFA’s case against Luis Suarez, the Uruguayan footballer defended himself by saying that the bite on Italian Giorgio Chiellini was not intentional and only happened as a result of Suarez losing his balance after the two bumped into each other.

The documents, obtained by as.com, includes Suarez’ statement to FIFA.

“After the impact,” said Suarez (via Google translate). “I lost balance, making my body unstable, and falling over the opponent. In that moment my face impact against the player leaving [my] right cheekbone with small bruising and severe pain in the teeth which determined that the referee stopped the match. This has been what has happened and in no way describes what has happened in his writing as “biting” or “try to bite”.”

FIFA suspended Suarez from the remainder of the World Cup, nine international matches, and four months. He was also fined 100,000 Swiss francs.

Here is the original statement by Suarez as transcribed by FIFA with the Google translation below:

“{. .. ]Luego del impacto, que me hace juntar las rodillas, pierdo el equilibria, desestabilizando mi físico y cayendo por encima del oponente. En ese momenta impacto mi cara contra el jugador dejándome al pómulo con un pequeño hematoma y un fuerte dolor en las piezas dentales, que determinó que el árbitro detuviera el partido. Ello ha sido lo que ha acontecido, y en ningun caso ha sucedido lo que describe en su escrito como “morder” o “intentar morder” [. .. ]”

Google translate:

“{…] After the impact, which makes me knees together, I lose equilibria, destabilizing my physical and falling over the opponent. Impact momenta Then my face against the player leaving me the cheekbone with a small hematoma and a strong pain in the teeth, which determined that the referee stopped the match. This has been what has happened, and in no case describes what happened in his writing as “biting” or “try to bite” […] ”

