Luis Suarez beats 3 defenders by himself, scores goal single-handedly

William Scott Davis
Luis Suarez goal vs PSGVia Fox Sports 1

Barcelona beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 behind forward Luis Suarez, who scored two goals in a 12-minute span in the second half.

In the 66th minute, Suarez received a pass on the wing and took on half of PSG’s defence by himself, nutmegging David Luiz, then skirting around two other defenders before firing a shot:

Luis Suarez goal 1 vs PSGPlay GIFVia Fox Sports 1

Suarez’s ball control was insane:

Luis Suarez goal 2 vs PSGPlay GIFVia Fox Sports 1

Twelve minutes later, Suarez received a pass on the break and nutmegged Luiz again before firing a shot into the upper right corner:

Luis Suarez goal 3 vs PSGPlay GIFVia Fox Sports 1

PSG keeper Salavatore Sirigu didn’t stand a chance on either goal. 

PSG did score a goal in the 82nd minute, but by then, Suarez had already done his damage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.