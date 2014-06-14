The 11 Most Outrageous Things Luis Suarez, The World Cup's Biggest Villain, Has Ever Done

Tony Manfred
Luis suarezClive Brunskill/Getty Images

Luis Suarez is probably the third-best player on earth going into the 2014 World Cup.

On the field he’s smart, hard-working, and exceptionally skilled on the ball.

But a number of ugly incidents — including two separate biting fiascos and a racism controversy — have turned him into the most despised player in the world.

Looking through a list of his most outrageous scandals, it’s easy to see why so many people will be rooting against him and Uruguay in Brazil.

He bit an opponent while playing for the Dutch team Ajax in 2010. He was banned for 7 games.

He also bit Chelsea defender Branislov Ivanovic during a game in 2013, resulting in a 10-game suspension.

In the 2010 World Cup semis, he punched a shot off the line against Ghana with his fist and got a red card.

Ghana missed the penalty kick, Uruguay won, and Suarez said afterward that he'd do it again.

He punched a Chile defender in the head during a World Cup qualifier in 2013, but the ref didn't see it.

He was found guilty of racially abusing Patrice Evra in 2011. He was suspended for 8 games, but maintains that what he said wasn't racist.

The next time they played, Suarez refused to shake Evra's hand.

He unleashed one of the worst dives ever against Stoke in 2013.

After the game, he admitted that he dives, saying, 'It's true I did it that time, because we were drawing against Stoke at home and we needed anything to win it.'

After an Everton coach accused him of diving, Suarez taunted him in a goal celebration by diving right in front of him.

He flipped off Fulham fans during a game in 2011, and got suspended for a game.

