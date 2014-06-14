The 11 Most Outrageous Things Luis Suarez, The World Cup's Biggest Villain, Has Ever Done

Luis Suarez is probably the third-best player on earth going into the 2014 World Cup.

On the field he’s smart, hard-working, and exceptionally skilled on the ball.

But a number of ugly incidents — including two separate biting fiascos and a racism controversy — have turned him into the most despised player in the world.

Looking through a list of his most outrageous scandals, it’s easy to see why so many people will be rooting against him and Uruguay in Brazil.

