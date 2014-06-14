The 11 Most Outrageous Things Luis Suarez, The World Cup's Biggest Villain, Has Ever Done

Luis Suarez is probably the third-best player on earth going into the 2014 World Cup.
On the field he’s smart, hard-working, and exceptionally skilled on the ball.
But a number of ugly incidents — including two separate biting fiascos and a racism controversy — have turned him into the most despised player in the world.
Looking through a list of his most outrageous scandals, it’s easy to see why so many people will be rooting against him and Uruguay in Brazil.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/539b14ca69beddad5ad29c58/suarez-bites-ajax.gif' alt='Suarez bites ajax' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Source: BBC
He also bit Chelsea defender Branislov Ivanovic during a game in 2013, resulting in a 10-game suspension.
In the 2010 World Cup semis, he punched a shot off the line against Ghana with his fist and got a red card.
He punched a Chile defender in the head during a World Cup qualifier in 2013, but the ref didn't see it.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/539b18d269bedd086ed29c52/suarez-punch.gif' alt='Suarez punch' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
He was found guilty of racially abusing Patrice Evra in 2011. He was suspended for 8 games, but maintains that what he said wasn't racist.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/539b1722eab8ead75df6f6f1/suarez-flop.gif' alt='Suarez flop' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
After the game, he admitted that he dives, saying, 'It's true I did it that time, because we were drawing against Stoke at home and we needed anything to win it.'
After an Everton coach accused him of diving, Suarez taunted him in a goal celebration by diving right in front of him.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/539b1695eab8ea9d61f6f6ef/luis-suarez-moyes-dive.gif' alt='Luis suarez moyes dive' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
