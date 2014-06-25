Here are all 3 times Luis Suarez has bitten opponents

ESPN

Luis Suarez is back at the World Cup hoping to lead Uruguay deep into the tournament, and hopefully, he will be around for their entire run this time.

During the 2014 World Cup, Luis Suarez bit Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini in one of the most shocking incidents in recent soccer history. He was ultimately banned for nine games and sent home from the tournament.

While Suarez has been one of the best players in the world during his career, he has also been the sport’s biggest villain.

Inexplicably, the 2014 World Cup was his third confirmed biting incident. Below is a look at all three.

Tony Manfred contributed to this report.

1. While playing at Ajax in Holland in 2010, he was suspended for seven games for biting PSV Eindhoven’s Otman Bakkal on the shoulder:

2. While playing for Liverpool in 2013, he was suspended for 10 games for biting Chelsea’s Branislov Ivanovic on the arm:

3. While playing for Uruguay in the 2014 World Cup, he bit Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini. He was not punished during the game:

That last one left a visible bite mark.

